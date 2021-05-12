BMS urges Centre for free vaccine, compensation to workers for treatment

-
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has given several important suggestions to the Union Government's Ministry of Labour and Employment amidst the Corona epidemic.
BKS National General Secretary Vinay Kumar Sinha has written a letter to Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
In the letter, Sinha says: "You are familiar with the serious nature of the pandemic. The worker class has been affected by it. The ESI cover is not giving any significant protection to the workers. We need to take some steps in such a scenario."
In the letter, one of the important suggestions is reimbursement of medical expenses for ESI card holders.
Covid-19 vaccinations must be provided free of cost at ESI dispensaries and hospitals and the family members of those succumbing to the virus must get suitable compensation. Also, the government must give special assistance to those suffering from the pandemic.
