Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M G Vaidya passes away

Senior ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its first spokesperson M.G. Vaidya passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources. He was 97.

IANS  |  Nagpur 

Vaidya had recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection but his health abruptly deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon, said an RSS worker from the city.

His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur on Sunday, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

qn/in

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 19 2020. 17:10 IST

