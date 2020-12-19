Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M G Vaidya passes away

Senior ideologue of the (RSS) and its first spokesperson M.G. Vaidya passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources. He was 97.

Vaidya had recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection but his health abruptly deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon, said an RSS worker from the city.

His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur on Sunday, and further details are awaited.

