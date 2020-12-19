Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue M G Vaidya passes away

-
ALSO READ
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
Work for creating employment opportunities for labourers: Bhagwat to cadre
India set an example of being social capital during Covid: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Bhagwat remembers struggle of Advani, others for Ram temple
World looking up to Indian ways of life amid Covid pandemic: Mohan Bhagwat
-
Senior ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its first spokesperson M.G. Vaidya passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources. He was 97.
Vaidya had recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection but his health abruptly deteriorated on Friday and he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon, said an RSS worker from the city.
His last rites were expected to be performed in Nagpur on Sunday, and further details are awaited.
--IANS
qn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU