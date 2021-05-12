WHO has not associated 'Indian Variant' with B.1.617: Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified on Wednesday that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with B.1.617, now classified as "Variant of Concern".

Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the as an "Indian Variant".

"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded. This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the in its 32 page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," it said

Meanwhile, WHO South-East Asia said WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. "We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," said WHO South-East Asia.

