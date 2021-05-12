WHO has not associated 'Indian Variant' with B.1.617: Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Covishield, Covaxin effective against UK, Brazillian variants: Centre
-
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified on Wednesday that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with B.1.617, now classified as "Variant of Concern".
Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an "Indian Variant".
"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded. This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter," it said
Meanwhile, WHO South-East Asia said WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. "We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," said WHO South-East Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU