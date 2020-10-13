Boris Johnson shuts pubs in UK hot spots as coronavirus infections rise

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pathogen can last 28 days on glass and currency
Covid-19: Boris Johnson accepts he could have done things differently
World Coronavirus Dispatch: WTO sees merchandise trade falling 9.2% in 2020
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Western Europe surpasses US in daily infections
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions on the UK to control the surge in coronavirus, with bars and pubs closing in the worst-hit parts of the country from Wednesday.
Johnson set out his plan for a three tier system of Covid alert levels, set at medium, high, and very high, to simplify the system of lockdown measures.
The toughest measures will be brought into force from Wednesday in the Liverpool city area, where the outbreak is spreading fastest, the prime minister told Parliament on Monday.
“I take no pleasure whatsoever in placing restrictions on these businesses,” Johnson said. “Nor do I want to stop people enjoying themselves. But we must act to save lives.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU