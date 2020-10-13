Boris Johnson shuts pubs in UK hot spots as coronavirus infections rise

Prime Minister announced new restrictions on the UK to control the surge in coronavirus, with bars and pubs closing in the worst-hit parts of the country from Wednesday.

Johnson set out his plan for a three tier system of Covid alert levels, set at medium, high, and very high, to simplify the system of lockdown measures.

The toughest measures will be brought into force from Wednesday in the Liverpool city area, where the outbreak is spreading fastest, the prime minister told Parliament on Monday.

“I take no pleasure whatsoever in placing restrictions on these businesses,” Johnson said. “Nor do I want to stop people enjoying themselves. But we must act to save lives.”