Brazil reports 1,524 single-day Covid deaths, toll surpasses 200,000

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past 24 hours, the South American country reported 1,524 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 200,498.
At the same time, Brazil confirmed 87,843 COVID-19 cases and the total reached 7,961,673.
To date, Brazil has registered over 7 million recoveries.
