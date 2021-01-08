JUST IN
Top headlines: GDP may contract 7.7%; Airlines ready for vaccine journey
Brazil reports 1,524 single-day Covid deaths, toll surpasses 200,000

Brazil's Covid-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

Covid-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Brazil

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally is nearing 8 million, while the related death toll has topped 200,000, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, the South American country reported 1,524 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 200,498.

At the same time, Brazil confirmed 87,843 COVID-19 cases and the total reached 7,961,673.

To date, Brazil has registered over 7 million recoveries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 08 2021. 07:11 IST

