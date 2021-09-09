BRICS a powerful voice of developing nations, must become even stronger: PM

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
India at BRICS meet: Aatmanirbhar Bharat a global initiative, says Goyal
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Brazil hospitals on the verge of collapse
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday complimented BRICS for becoming an influential voice of the emerging economies of the world.
Chairing the BRICS Summit virtually, Modi said the grouping of five nations--Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-- has also been useful for focussing on the priorities of the developing nations.
He disclosed that BRICS has adopted a counter-terrorism plan.
He said BRICS has created powerful institutions such as New Development Bank, contingency reserve arrangement and system for energy research cooperation.
"We have a lot to be proud of. But it is also important that we should not become complacent. We have to ensure that Brics becomes more effective in the next 15 years," he said.
He said that despite Covid, BRICS has organised 150 meetings and programmes under India's chairmanship, of which over 20 were ministerial.
Pointing out that efforts were made to expand BRICS agenda, he said many firsts were achieved this year. "It was for the first time that BRICS took a collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems." He also said the first BRICS digital health conference was organised recently which was an innovative step to improve access to health through technology.
Besides, water resources ministers will meet in November in the BRICS format, Modi said.
He said these initiatives will not only benefit citizens of the five nations but will also make BRICS relevant in the coming times.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.
India hosted the summit in its capacity as its chair.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU