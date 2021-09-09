BRICS a powerful voice of developing nations, must become even stronger: PM

Prime Minister on Thursday complimented for becoming an influential voice of the emerging economies of the world.

Chairing the Summit virtually, Modi said the grouping of five nations--Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-- has also been useful for focussing on the priorities of the developing nations.

He disclosed that has adopted a counter-terrorism plan.

He said BRICS has created powerful institutions such as New Development Bank, contingency reserve arrangement and system for energy research cooperation.

"We have a lot to be proud of. But it is also important that we should not become complacent. We have to ensure that Brics becomes more effective in the next 15 years," he said.

He said that despite Covid, BRICS has organised 150 meetings and programmes under India's chairmanship, of which over 20 were ministerial.

Pointing out that efforts were made to expand BRICS agenda, he said many firsts were achieved this year. "It was for the first time that BRICS took a collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems." He also said the first BRICS digital health conference was organised recently which was an innovative step to improve access to health through technology.

Besides, water resources ministers will meet in November in the BRICS format, Modi said.

He said these initiatives will not only benefit citizens of the five nations but will also make BRICS relevant in the coming times.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

India hosted the summit in its capacity as its chair.