BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Pak's I-Day

Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets at the Attari- border, Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan on Sunday.

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Monday.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)