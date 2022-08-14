JUST IN
Business Standard

World has seen new India rising in recent years: Prez Murmu on eve of I-Day

Country's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing, says Murmu

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too, said President Droupadi Murmu during her maiden address to the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy, said President Murmu in her address to nation.

Country's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing, Murmu added.

"Tomorrow marks the day when we freed ourselves from shackles of colonial rulers. We bow and celebrate those who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in free India. World has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after outbreak of Covid," she said.

Murmu said National Education Policy is aimed at preparing future generation for next stage of industrial revolution, reconnecting it with heritage.

Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margins. Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings, the President said.

"In most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get right to vote. But India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy. Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation," said President Murmu.

Government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating global trend and helping economy flourish, she said.

Murmu, 64, a Santhal tribal hailing from Odisha, took oath as the 15th president on July 25. She is the youngest and first tribal to hold the top constitutional post. She is the first president to be born after independence.
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 19:09 IST

