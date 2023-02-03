JUST IN
Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer
Changes to Competition Amendment Bill likely next week in Budget session
Nobody taking action against hate speeches despite our orders, laments SC
Law ministry allows CCI to clear pending mergers without full quorum
A total of 229 antiquities retrieved from foreign nations since 2014: Govt
296 families from subsidence-hit Joshimath shifted to safer places: Govt
AgustaWestland scam: SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James on Tue
8 accidents involving planes of flying training org occurred in 2022: Govt
Education key driver for development, says Minister Murugan at G20 EdnWG
SC orders Whatsapp to make public its undertaking on 2021 privacy policy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BSF troops shoot down Pak UAV along Punjab border, contraband recovered

A Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said

Topics
India-Pakistan conflict | Drones in India | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Pak drone shot down by BSF troops along Punjab border, say Officials
Pak drone shot down by BSF troops along Punjab border, say Officials

A Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-Pakistan conflict

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.