BSF troops shoot down Pak UAV along Punjab border, contraband recovered

A Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.
The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.
Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 10:09 IST
