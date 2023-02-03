BSF troops shoot down Pak UAV along Punjab border, contraband recovered

A Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)