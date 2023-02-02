JUST IN
A total of 229 antiquities retrieved from foreign nations since 2014: Govt
296 families from subsidence-hit Joshimath shifted to safer places: Govt
AgustaWestland scam: SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James on Tue
8 accidents involving planes of flying training org occurred in 2022: Govt
Education key driver for development, says Minister Murugan at G20 EdnWG
SC orders Whatsapp to make public its undertaking on 2021 privacy policy
Nation's security cannot be outsourced, says Army chief General Pande
Cold weather prevails as minimum temperatures drop in Punjab, Haryana
Will expose BMC's 'Covid Ki Kamai' today, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's 'unparalleled' commitment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
296 families from subsidence-hit Joshimath shifted to safer places: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

A total of 229 antiquities retrieved from foreign nations since 2014: Govt

There was no specific response to the query on the famed Kohinoor diamond

Topics
antiquities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

antiquities
FILE IMAGE (Photo: ANI)

A total of 229 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries since 2014, the government said on Thursday and asserted that the Centre is committed to bring back antiquities of Indian-origin which were taken away from the country.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also asked in a written query as to whether the government is making any plan for "bringing back the Kohinoor diamond from England".

Among the set of queries, the minister was asked whether it is a fact that under the repatriation scheme, the government is fixing any accountability, on moral grounds, on the foreign forces which oppressed India for a long period, to which Reddy in a written response, said, "No sir, there is no such scheme".

Asked whether the government is contemplating bringing back valuable articles of ancient Indian heritage taken abroad, the minister responded with data.

The government of India is "committed to bring back the antiquities of Indian origin which were taken away from India", he said.

"Whenever any such antiquity of Indian origin surfaces abroad, Archaeological Survey of India takes up the matter with the Indian Embassies, Missions abroad through MEA for their retrieval. Total numbers of 229 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries since 2014," Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha.

There was no specific response to the query on the famed Kohinoor diamond.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on antiquities

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.