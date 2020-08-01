JUST IN
Building collapses during construction work in Noida; at least two killed

Three others who were injured in the incident are said to be stable and undergoing treatment, said Noida Police

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Noida building collapse
Building collapses in Sector-11 of Noida | Photo: @ANI

Two people died after suffering injuries when a building collapsed during construction work at Sector 11 in Noida on Friday.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries. Three people are stable and are undergoing treatment," Noida Police said.

Informing about the incident, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, had earlier said, "A portion of a building has collapsed. Five people have been rescued, of whom two are in a critical condition. They have been shifted to hospital."

"Police and NDRF teams are working. The building is being checked to know whether there are others trapped.

According to the Noida Authority, the original allotment was in 1979. There are industries here nearby. Since 1994 the industries were functional. A further detailed investigation will be done by the authority," the DM had said.

Alok Singh CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar had said, "The portion of the building collapsed during construction work. The police, fire brigade and ambulance and NDRF arrived at the spot".
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 08:04 IST

