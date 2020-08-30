Bus services open up, e-Pass system dropped as Tamil Nadu eases curbs

Government has dropped the e-Pass system for inter-district movement, though the mechanism will remain in force for vehicles entering the state.

The state said administration said there would be no 'complete lockdown' anywhere in September onwards.

It also open up religious places and public transport, excluding train services. The will start on September 7.





There will be no more Sunday lockdowns in the State, though schools and colleges will remain closed.

While shopping malls, showrooms and large formal stores can open with 100 per cent staff, cinema halls will remain closed.