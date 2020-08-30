Bus services open up, e-Pass system dropped as Tamil Nadu eases curbs

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to resume trains, flights
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu closes schools, malls and theatres till March 31
Complete lockdown in Chennai, 3 neighbouring districts from June 19 to 30
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31 as Covid tally crosses 86,000
Tamil Nadu forms high level committee to assess Covid-19 impact on economy
-
Tamil Nadu Government has dropped the e-Pass system for inter-district movement, though the mechanism will remain in force for vehicles entering the state.
The state said administration said there would be no 'complete lockdown' anywhere in Tamil Nadu September onwards.
It also open up religious places and public transport, excluding train services. The Metro rail will start on September 7.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's recoveries cross 2.7 mn, fatality rate at 1.79%
There will be no more Sunday lockdowns in the State, though schools and colleges will remain closed.
While shopping malls, showrooms and large formal stores can open with 100 per cent staff, cinema halls will remain closed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU