Business sentiment down across all parameters, may improve, says report

Business sentiment weakened across all parameters in micro and small manufacturing and services enterprises in the April-June quarter, a joint report by CRISIL and Small Industries Development Bank of India has shown. Sentiment is the weakest in the past seven quarters, in line with the falling rate of economic growth, the report shows.

Most pronounced moderation was observed in capacity utilisation, production volumes, and new orders, in comparison to the same quarter a year ago. But these parameters, along with profit margins, could marginally improve in the current quarter ...