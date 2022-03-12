Bypolls in Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra announced

-
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that by-elections in the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra will be held on April 12.
"The Commission has decided to hold the by-election to fill vacancies in the states of West Bengal - Asansol (Parliamentary Constituency) and Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh - Khairagarh, Bihar - Bochahan (SC) and Maharashtra - Kolhapur North," the Election Commission said.
According to the EC, the date of issuing gazette notification is March 17 and the last date of nominations is March 24. The last date of scrutiny of nomination is March 25 and the candidature can be withdrawn till March 28.
The date of polling will be April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16, Saturday.
"The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included," the EC said.
The Commission said it has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.
Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, can also be shown at the polling station.
