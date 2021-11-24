Cabinet approves continuation of ocean research scheme O-SMART for 5 years

-
ALSO READ
International experts to help the UN in reducing marine debris by 50-90%
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Rs 3-trillion new Discoms Reform Scheme: Why it might work this time?
Realme Smart TV 4K 43 review: Ticks the boxes most ignore in budget segment
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme "Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)" for the 2021-26 period at a cost of Rs 2,177 crore.
The scheme encompasses seven sub-schemes - Ocean Technology, Ocean Modelling and Advisory Services (OMAS), Ocean Observation Network (OON), Ocean Non-Living Resources, Marine Living Resources and Ecology (MLRE), Coastal Research and Operation and Maintenance of Research Vessels.
These sub-schemes are being implemented by autonomous institutes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The objectives of the O-SMART scheme are: providing forecast and services based on the continuous observation of oceans, development of technologies and exploratory surveys for sustainable harnessing of oceanic resources (both living and non-living) and promotion of front-ranking research in ocean sciences.
OSMART being a multidisciplinary continuing scheme, the ongoing extensive research and technology development activities would augment capacity building of the nation in the oceanographic field at the international-level, the ministry said in a statement.
"The present decade has been declared as the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development by the United Nations and the continuation of the scheme would strengthen our stand in the global oceanographic research and technology development," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU