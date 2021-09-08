Cabinet clears deal for 56 transport aircraft for Indian Air Force

The Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to procure fifty six C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space for the Indian Air Force, a statement from the ministry of defence said.
Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 4 years of signing of the contract and forty aircraft will be manufactured in India by Tata Consortium within ten years of signing of the contract, the defence ministry said. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private firm. The ministry said the project will provide a boost to aerospace in India as several small and medium-sized firms across the country will be involved in manufacturing of parts of the aircraft. A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aero structure are set to be made in India.
The project will also involve development of specialized infrastructure in the form of hangars, buildings, aprons and taxiway.
The programme is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3000 medium skill employment opportunities, the statement said. The ministry hopes the project will help reduce import dependence in defence and also a rise in exports.
The C-295MW aircraft has a 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF, the defence ministry said. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.
