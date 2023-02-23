CAG selected as external auditor of International Labour Organisation

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has been selected as external auditor of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027, the apex auditor said in a statement on Thursday.

Girish Chandra Murmu is the .

will take over from the incumbent external auditor of ILO, Supreme Audit Institution of Philippines.

"CAG's appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience and strong credentials," it said.

Giving details, the said had formed a selection panel for appointment of external auditor and invited bids from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

Based on the technical experience and other criteria, the shortlisted three Supreme Audit Institutions (India, Canada and United Kingdom) for technical presentations.

In Geneva, a three-member team from CAG of India presented the strengths, approach and skill set as also the vast experience of auditing international organisations to the tripartite selection panel of .

It further said the selection panel was impressed by the CAG's approach in developing a strategic partnership with ILO through which it aims to assist ILO in meeting its strategic goals while maintaining critical independence and oversight in performing the functions of the external auditor.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the external auditor of World Health Organization (2020-2023), Food and Agriculture Organization (2020-2025), International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027), Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023) and Inter Parliamentary Union (2020-2022).

