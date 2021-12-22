Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM

-
The Jharkhand government will issue caste certificates to students in all schools across classes within the next six months, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said.
Camps will be set up in government and private schools to complete the exercise after December 29, Soren told the assembly.
He was responding to BJP MLA Nilkanth Singh Munda, who raised the issue of difficulties being faced by students in getting caste certificates, during Question Hour.
Munda alleged that people in large numbers are coming to the state from Bangladesh and easily getting caste certificates and other government documents, while Jharkhand residents have to face hardships in obtaining these.
The chief minister said his government does not work for the people of Bangladesh or any other country and assured that students will be issued caste certificates within the next six months.
Our government strives to solve the problems of the common people not a single student will face any difficulty with regards to caste certificate, Soren added.
