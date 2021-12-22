I-T dept raid at Tamil Nadu finance firm reveals Rs 12 cr unaccounted cash

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft releases 117 fixes for critical bugs, zero day exploits
IT dept claims multi-crore tax evasion after raids on Gujarat diamond group
I-T dept says found Rs 400 cr black income at 2 Delhi-NCR realty firms
CBDT extends due dates for e-filing of various Income Tax forms
Sale by govt of Cairn Energy's 'attached' shares a bad decision: Experts
-
The Income Tax department in searches conducted over a span of one week at the premises of a Tamil Nadu-based Chit and Finance company revealed unaccounted cash of Rs 12 crore and details of immovable properties worth Rs 250 crore.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) in a statement on Tuesday said that the company which had real estate interests and is also running several educational institutions through its trusts was using a secretly maintained cloud server for keeping a parallel account.
The CBDT said that this cloud server was remotely controlled and the I-T department was able to crack it to get to the details of unaccounted money and immovable properties.
The searches and seizures were conducted at 30 places in Chennai, Coimbatore, Neyveli, and the Nilgiris.
The I-T department stated that the unaccounted money was generated through under-reporting of income through the chit fund business and most of the amount parked in real estate properties.
The statement also said that unaccounted deposits taken from various people and the details of those who have invested the money will be known after digital assessment is done.
The department has also conducted preliminary analysis of documentary and digital evidence. Most of the unaccounted money was used for making payments to buy real estate properties and money was parked in the trusts of the company that were running educational institutions, the statement added.
--IANS
aal/svn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU