Massive fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine forest area

A massive fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine forest area on Tuesday.
However, the fire has been brought under control by the team of the shrine board and the forest department.
Meanwhile, the yatra to the holy shrine in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed.
As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is conducted smoothly.
Also, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted "We are in touch with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust management."
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
