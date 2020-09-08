CBI arrests NTPC manager in Jharkhand for accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh

The (CBI) on Monday arrested a Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) official in an alleged case of graft to the tune of Rs 3 lakh.

A CBI spokesperson said that it arrested Sagar Singh Meena, Manager (Safety) of the in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The official said that the agency registered a case on a complaint against Meena where it was alleged that he demanded Rs 7 lakh in lieu of payment of Rs 69.61 lakh made to the complainant by the for supply of mask, sanitisers, PPE kits etc. by his firm.

In the complaint, it was also alleged that Meena later agreed to accept an amount of Rs 3 lakh through cheque. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh through cheque as reward from the complainant," the official said, adding that the agency also carried out searches at his residence and official premises which led to recovery of some incriminating documents.

