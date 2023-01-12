JUST IN
Fair price shop owners oppose decision to stop PMGKAY, threaten agitation
CBI files cases against former finance secy Arvind Mayaram, others

Agency searches multiple premises of the former bureaucrat in the alleged currency printing corruption case

Topics
CBI | Arvind Mayaram | corruption cases

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

CBI
The CBI in its report filed on January 10, alleged criminal conspiracy amongst the British firm, Mayaram, unknown officials of Ministry of finance and Reserve Bank of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a first information report (FIR) against former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram for alleged irregularities in the so-called currency printing case. He was then secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

The federal agency, following the FIR, conducted searches on Thursday at multiple premises belonging to Mayaram. The CBI alleged that Mayaram, in 2013, gave an illegal extension to British-firm DelaRue for supplying exclusive colour shift (security thread) for Indian bank notes for a period of five years.

It alleged that the undue favour provided to the British firm resulted in it making wrongful gains at a loss to the Indian exchequer.

A CBI report filed on January 10 alleged criminal conspiracy amongst the British firm, Mayaram, unknown officials of the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India.

A CBI enquiry allegedly found that Mayaram extended the expired contract to the British firm by overruling the security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs and Finance Minister.

The government had entered into an agreement with DeLaRue International in 2004. The contract was subsequently extended four times till December 2015.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 18:10 IST

`
