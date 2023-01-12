CBI files cases against former finance secy Arvind Mayaram, others

-
ALSO READ
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
Oppn leaders under CBI scrutiny rise to 95% under NDA from 60% under UPA
NSE colo case: CBI books Sebi, NSE officials for defrauding exchange
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a first information report (FIR) against former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram for alleged irregularities in the so-called currency printing case. He was then secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.
The federal agency, following the FIR, conducted searches on Thursday at multiple premises belonging to Mayaram. The CBI alleged that Mayaram, in 2013, gave an illegal extension to British-firm DelaRue for supplying exclusive colour shift (security thread) for Indian bank notes for a period of five years.
It alleged that the undue favour provided to the British firm resulted in it making wrongful gains at a loss to the Indian exchequer.
A CBI report filed on January 10 alleged criminal conspiracy amongst the British firm, Mayaram, unknown officials of the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India.
A CBI enquiry allegedly found that Mayaram extended the expired contract to the British firm by overruling the security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs and Finance Minister.
The government had entered into an agreement with DeLaRue International in 2004. The contract was subsequently extended four times till December 2015.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 18:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU