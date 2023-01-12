CBI files cases against former finance secy Arvind Mayaram, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a first information report (FIR) against former finance secretary for alleged irregularities in the so-called currency printing case. He was then secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

The federal agency, following the FIR, conducted searches on Thursday at multiple premises belonging to Mayaram. The alleged that Mayaram, in 2013, gave an illegal extension to British-firm DelaRue for supplying exclusive colour shift (security thread) for Indian bank notes for a period of five years.

It alleged that the undue favour provided to the British firm resulted in it making wrongful gains at a loss to the Indian exchequer.

A report filed on January 10 alleged criminal conspiracy amongst the British firm, Mayaram, unknown officials of the and the Reserve Bank of India.

A enquiry allegedly found that Mayaram extended the expired contract to the British firm by overruling the security clearance from Ministry of Home Affairs and Finance Minister.

The government had entered into an agreement with DeLaRue International in 2004. The contract was subsequently extended four times till December 2015.