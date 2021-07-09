CBI searches 14 places over corruption cases against HNBGU ex-VC, his OSD

-
ALSO READ
Additional Director Praveen Sinha appointed as acting CBI chief
Bribery scam: Court extends custody of CBI DSP, inspector by 3 days
Charges against Anil Deshmukh: CBI records statement of Singh, Waze
Vyapam scam: CBI court frames charges against 33 accused
CBI registers corruption case against Mondelez India and its former brass
-
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 14 locations in connection with six corruption cases against the ex-vice chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) J L Kaul, his OSD DS Negi and others, officials said.
The searches took place at residential premises of the accused in Dehradun and Srinagar in Uttarakhand and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
"Three lockers in different banks were also operated. Various incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been recovered," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.
The agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Kaul on allegations that during his tenure from 2014 to 2016, certain irregularities were committed in grant of affiliation to various colleges/institutes.
"It was also alleged that the said public servant along with his OSD and other unknown officials of HNB Garhwal University, encouraged extension of affiliation to different private institutes/colleges, in contravention of the guidelines and regulations for continuation and/or extension of existing affiliation of colleges," he said .
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU