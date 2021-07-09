CBI searches 14 places over corruption cases against HNBGU ex-VC, his OSD

The on Friday carried out searches at 14 locations in connection with six cases against the ex-vice chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) J L Kaul, his OSD DS Negi and others, officials said.

The searches took place at residential premises of the accused in Dehradun and Srinagar in Uttarakhand and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"Three lockers in different banks were also operated. Various incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been recovered," Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against Kaul on allegations that during his tenure from 2014 to 2016, certain irregularities were committed in grant of affiliation to various colleges/institutes.

"It was also alleged that the said public servant along with his OSD and other unknown officials of HNB Garhwal University, encouraged extension of affiliation to different private institutes/colleges, in contravention of the guidelines and regulations for continuation and/or extension of existing affiliation of colleges," he said .

