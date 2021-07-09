Consumers may get respite from frequent fuel price hike this month

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
Oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday to analyse the global oil price movement before making further revisions.
After crossing $77 a barrel, global crude prices have softened a bit with differences surfacing in oil cartel OPEC over continuation of production cuts.
With price pause on Friday, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 100.56 a litre and diesel 89.62 a litre in the national capital.
Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. Fuel prices were revised upwards on previous two days taking the retail price of petrol over the century mark all across the country.
Starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now priced at Rs 100.56 a litre in the national capital, rising by a sharp Rs 10.16 per litre in last 69 days. Similarly, diesel price in the capital also rose by Rs 8.89 per litre in past two months to reach Rs 89.62 a litre in Capital.
With the price rise over past two months, fuel rates have been revised upwards in 37 out of 70 days between May, June and July upto now to take retail rates touch new highs across the country.
Consumers can now only expect that any further raise in fuel price is checked as OMCs start cutting the retail price of petrol and diesel over next few days to provide relief.
--IANS
sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU