CBI starts quizzing ex-NSE GOO Subramanian; lands at Sebi for evidence

-
ALSO READ
Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian ran money making scheme, alleges Sebi
I-T department raids premises of ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna
CBI quizzes Chitra Ramkrishna; calls for lookout on her, Narain
Chitra Ramkrishna's fall from grace: 'Queen of bourses' to Rs 3-cr penalty
NSE's 2016 DRHP filing made only a brief reference to Anand Subramanian
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned former group operating officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian over the past three days in Chennai, according to people in the know. The investigative agency has also collected relevant documents from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) amid revelations about irregularities at NSE.
The CBI team visited the Sebi office in Mumbai recently, a source said without giving the date. Sebi did not respond to a query on the matter.
CBI had on Friday questioned Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director (MD) and CEO of NSE. A day later, it examined former chief executive officer (CEO) of the exchange Ravi Narain. The agency issued lookout circulars against her, Narain and Subramanian to stop them from leaving the country.
The CBI action follows the Income Tax Department raid on the premises of Ramkrishna and Subramanian last week. The tax department action was over charges of alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion against the two. A possible fund diversion to tax havens is also being probed.
ALSO READ: NSE zooms despite hiccups: Net profit jumped 101% to Rs 3,447 crore in Dec
Subramanian was offered a salary of Rs 1.68 crore per annum to join NSE as chief strategic advisor from April 1, 2013 when he was vice president at Leasing & Repair Services of Transafe Services Limited, a subsidiary of Balmer Lawrie & Co. His salary was less than Rs 15 lakh per annum. Sebi, in its report earlier this month, observed that best practices were not followed in Subramanian’s appointment.
In less than three years, Subramanian’s salary jumped to Rs 4.2 crore for working as a consultant for four days in a week. Subramanian was later re-designated as group operating officer (GOO) and advisor to MD with effect from April 01, 2015, but was never declared a key management personnel by NSE.
Sebi penalised NSE, Ramkrishna and Narain for governance lapses in hiring Subramanian. Ramkrishna, Narain, Subramanian and NSE were told to pay Rs 2 crore each. Ramkrishna and Subramanian were restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or Sebi-registered intermediary in any capacity for a period of three years. Narain was barred for two years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU