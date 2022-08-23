CBSE 10th, 12th practical and compartment exams guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the compartmental exams for classes 10th and 12th from Today, August 23. According to the board's schedule, the compartmental exams 2022 will start on 23rd August 2022 and end on 29th August 2022.

Also, the schedule mentions that there will be practical exams from 23rd August, Tuesday to 30th August, Tuesday. Students who have received "Repeat in Practical" or RP in the exam results, will have to appear only for the Compartmental Exam 2022. Contrastingly, candidates with "Repeat in Theory" status in 2022 results, will have to appear for the practical as well as theory examination.

10th, 12th Practical and Compartmental Exam Guidelines for 2022

As CBSE is strict about examinations, there will be certain advisory guidelines that need to be followed on the exam day.

- Candidates should reach the designated exam centre at least half an hour (30-minutes) before the reporting time to avoid crowding and rush.

- Wearing a face mask is mandatory at the examination hall to curb the rising cases of Coronavirus.

- Candidates are requested to follow all COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

- Candidates are allowed to carry a hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle at the examination hall.

- Carrying the CBSE Admit card is compulsory.

Students will not be allowed inside the examination hall without admit card.

Once the exam is completed, CBSE will compile and announce the result on whether the student has failed or succeeded based on their performance.

CBSE 10th, 12th Practical and Compartmental Exam Admit Card for 2022

Students must not forget to bring their admit cards from their respective schools, and carry them to their respective designated examination centres. As mentioned in the exam day guidelines, students will not be allowed inside the centre if they don't have an admit card.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the centre superintendents to make a list of students who are appearing for practical compartment exams and sort it on the basis of class and subject. Moreover, COVID-19 guidelines will also be mentioned on the admit card and students will have to follow them religiously.

Where to download the Class 10th, and 12th compartment exam admit card?

CBSE released the admit card for classes 10th and 12th compartment examinations on the web. The admit cards are available on the official website of CBSE at the Pariksha Sangam portal. So, students must check the time and date of the practical exam mentioned on the admit card and report accordingly on time.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)