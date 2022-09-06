BSF retaliates to ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Arnia sector

-
The BSF gave a befitting reply after Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
"Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on a BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector," said officials.
The Border Security Force (BSF) said that there was no loss or injury to any of its personnel.
There has been a relative calm on the borders following a renewed ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani sides last year. Though there have been some infiltration bids which were foiled and several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones.
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 14:31 IST