IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in four southern districts of Kerala

The (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of in the coming days.

has issued a red alert in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in the coastal areas of the state.

Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert. A yellow alert has also been issued in the rest of the districts.

The administration closed all the educational institutions in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

People living in the hilly areas have been cautioned on receiving heavy rainfall.

Also, the authorities of the Incident Response System have not been allowed to leave without the permission of the respective district collectors.

The red alert by shows the expectation of extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24-hour period.

Earlier on Saturday, issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in the wake of heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state.

On Monday, IMD issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for 23 districts of Odisha on September 8 and 9.

