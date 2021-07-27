Census 2021 related field activities postponed due to Covid-19: Govt

The field activities related to the 2021 exercise in the country have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha that 2021 was to be conducted under the provisions of the Act of 1948 in two phases.

They were house listing and housing census during April-September, 2020 and population enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.

"However, census-related field activities have been postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The minister added that in the census, data is collected on demographic and various socio-economic parameters like education, SC/ST, religion, language, marriage, fertility, disability, occupation and migration of the individuals.

It also collects data on migration characteristics along with the reasons for migration such as work/employment and business, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)