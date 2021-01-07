Central government tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
Another nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be held on January 8
-
Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states/ Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive in the world.
According to the union health ministry,19 states including UTs would receive the Covid vaccine through their suppliers while the remaining 18 states/ UTs will get the vaccine through Government Medical Store Depot (GMSDs).
A letter from a senior official of the union health ministry said: "The 19 states and the Union Territories which are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccine shortly. The vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 States/UTs: Andhra Pradesh, Assam Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal."
"The vaccine for remaining 18 States/UTs: A & N Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, D & N Haveli Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. Lakshadweep, Manipur. Meghalaya. Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttrakhand will be received from their respective Government Medical Store Depot."
"The Centre has requested the states to ensure the advance preparation and readiness for the acceptance of forthcoming supply of the vaccine," said the government letter.
The further distribution of vaccine to the districts will be done per the registered beneficiaries, for which a separate communication will be done.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU