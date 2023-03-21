Central govt earns Rs 10.25 crore revenue from scrap disposal in Feb

-
The Centre has earned Rs 10.25 crore revenue by scrap disposal in February, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
In its monthly report on the secretariat reforms for February, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said 1,05,514 files were weeded out and 3,56,533 public grievances against different government departments were disposed.
About 1.28 lakh square feet of space was freed in February and Rs 10.25 crore of revenue earned by scrap disposal in February, 2023, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 22:11 IST
