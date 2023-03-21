President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand

-
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of different festivals marking the arrival of Indian new year and hoped that they bind different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony and affection.
Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
"These festivals, which are celebrated on the arrival of the Indian new year, are symbols of our faith and carriers of our ancient culture. These festivals of happiness strengthen the spirit of social harmony and brotherhood in our society. We also express our gratitude to nature through these festivals," she said.
"May these festivals bind different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony and affection and bring happiness and prosperity for all," Murmu said.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:43 IST
