Centre asks airlines to keep fares in check for flights to and from Kerala

The has asked domestic airlines to keep a check on airfares for flights operating to and from Kerala.

The advisory comes as the state suffers from one of the worst bouts of floods in the recent past.

"We have advised airlines to be more sensitive to situation arising out of #KeralaFlooding & keep airfares in check. It's a humanitarian cause. Thx to all for agreeing with my suggestions to carry free of charge the #KeralaFloodRelief related material. All efforts ongoing for relief," of Commerce and Industry and Civil tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airfare on 18 domestic routes are being monitored.

" in airfare on few routes have been observed. Concerned airlines have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," the Ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: 30 lives lost today, toll hits 97; NDRF teams rush to state

Echoing the general mood, of Statistics & Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda tweeted: " are at a money making Shame!! Today Mangalore to Bengaluru ticket rate sky-rocketed to Rs 18,000. This route's average rate is never more than Rs 4,000. It's time to introduce more flights @jayantsinha."

ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Jio, BSNL, Airtel to give free services to state's customers

The monsoon fury has hit different parts of Western Ghats including districts of Kerala and adjoining areas in

The grime situation has left the state with only two operational civil airports at and Calicut, as operations at the have been suspended till August 26, 2018 on account of rising water levels in the operational area.