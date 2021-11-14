Centre brings ordinance to extend tenure of ED, CBI Directors up to 5 years

-
The Centre on Sunday moved an ordinance that extends the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to five years.
At present, Director of CBI and ED have been appointed for two-year tenure in office by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act, 2003.
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance.
The central government is expected to table a law in Parliament to replace the same.
The order reads that "whereas Parliament is not in session and the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action."
It further stated, "Provided that the period for which the Director holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under sub-section (1) of section 4A and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment."
"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the order read.
