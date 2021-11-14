India has potential to become fashion hub of world: Union Min Piyush Goyal

-
-
With the fast growing fashion industry in the country, India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
The minister said that the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans get their rightful dues.
He was addressing the convocation ceremony at NIFT, Delhi on Friday.
Goyal also asked NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) students and alumni to empower weavers and artisans of the country by connecting them to the market.
Design, packaging and branding for the products of artisans can give them good returns and the students can consider working with them in this direction, Goyal said.
He said the Indian quality should define what world-class is and the institute has a major role to play.
"NIFT students have the means to put our rich tradition in textile, design, embroidery on a global platform. India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world. NIFT can nurture innovative ideas for fabrics and textiles of India," he added.
Established in 1986, NIFT has been contributing immensely to the fashion industry of India.
NIFT, Delhi is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The Combat Uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of Rs 103.20 lakh.
