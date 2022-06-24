Centre extends Z category security cover for Oppn prez poll candidate Sinha

-
ALSO READ
Presidential polls: Oppn's Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on Jun 27
Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Oppn unity
RSS leader mocks Opposition over Yashwant Sinha's nomination for president
Presidential polls: Murmu, Sinha share deeper connect with Jharkhand
IT dept attaches 41 properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav
-
The Centre has extended a Z category cover of armed CRPF commandos to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, officials said on Friday.
The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.
The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said.
A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27 following which he will travel across the country seeking votes in his favour.
The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21.
Kovind's term will end on July 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU