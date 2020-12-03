Centre, farmers make some headway; another meeting on Dec 5 to break logjam

-
The fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers protesting against three new agriculture laws seemed to have made some headway, with the government agreeing to consider some of their objections. These include a level playing field in taxes between the proposed private mandis and the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), and mandatory registration of a trader in an APMC even if he decides to trade outside of it.
A breakthrough in farmers’ key demand for an assurance on continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system, according to sources, is also in the works.
In their present form, the agriculture trade Act says that no state or Centre could levy any tax or levy on any trade done outside of the APMCs (areas designated as ‘trade area’). In the 'Trade Area', any person armed with just a Pan Card could purchase any kind of agricultural produce directly from farmers.
A provision in the trade Act, as well as the Contract Farming Act – vehemently opposed by farmers – says that all disputes between a trader and farmer has to be settled at the level of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). It can’t be referred to a court of law or modified, sources said.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who represented the central government in the deliberations along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, said the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere and all issues were discussed at length.
He said that the Centre was also willing to consider other two major demands of the agitating farmers – doing away with the penal provision for stubble burning in the new ordinance to curb pollution in the National Capital Region, and amendments to the draft Electricity Act that could lead to stoppage of electricity subsidy to farmers.
The farmers’ leaders, meanwhile, decided to consult all other stakeholders and come back to the government with a firm assurance by the next meeting date, December 5.
A press conference by the leaders tomorrow will further clear their stand.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah and appealed to him to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security.
Singh, after meeting Shah at his residence, said a common ground must be found soon and the two sides should not take rigid positions on the matter.
"I came to meet the home minister to reiterate our position, and to make a request to him and the farmers to resolve this soon, because this (agitation) affects the economy of my Punjab, as well as the security of the nation," the Congress leader told reporters after the meeting.
The Punjab chief minister and the Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir. The state Assembly also passed a set of Bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.
On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the "anti-farmer" new farm laws were not withdrawn. And Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award to protest against the farm laws.
The capital city of Delhi, meanwhile, continued to brave another day of traffic snarls and border blockades as agitating farmers from different parts of the country converged in the national capital.
Police on Thursday closed routes on two national highways connecting Ghaziabad and Delhi as farmers remained adamant on their demand for scrapping of the Centre's agriculture reform laws and stayed put. The crowd continued to swell at Ghazipur, prompting the police to close the Delhi-UP border on NH-24. The police also kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic for an eighth straight day.
