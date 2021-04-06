Centre flags anomalies in identification of vaccine beneficiaries in Delhi

The Centre has written to the government drawing its attention to irregularities in the identification of beneficiaries below the age of 45 years for Covid-19 by some private facilities.

In the letter to principal secretary (health), GNCTD, the authorities have been asked to immediately issue a show cause notice to Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences, operating as a private Covid centre, regarding such wrong practices which violate the norms, the ministry said.

The government has issued also a show cause notice to Bensups Hospital, Sector-12 Dwarka, for violation of the central guidelines on the eligible groups of population for receiving Covid vaccination.

Authorities ordered that one-third of inoculation sites at all government hospitals will run round-the-clock. The vaccination sites at present operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

The Delhi government has directed 54 large private hospitals with a capacity of 100 beds or more to reserve at least 30 per cent of their ICU beds and ward beds for Covid pat­ients. The hospitals have also been told to display the Covid bed capacity on the covid management portal as well.