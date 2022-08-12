JUST IN
Independence Day: Centre issues advisory to states over Covid protocols

Ministry of Home Affairs advisory comes at a time when India is reporting over 15,000 Covid-19 cases each day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Security for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
In the advisory which was issued by the government on Friday, the Centre also added that the states and UTs should ensure that the general public should follow Covid protocols

The central government on Friday issued an advisory to states and Union Territories to avoid large gatherings while celebrating India's 75th Independence Day, as a precautionary measure, according to a media report.

The advisory from Ministry of Home Affairs came at a time when India is reporting over 15,000 Covid-19 cases. On Friday, India logged 16,561 new infections and overall case tally rose to 44,223,557 and 526,928 deaths.

The advisory urged the states and UTs to ensure that the general public should follow Covid protocols. The home ministry also asked all states and UTs to carry out a "Swacch Bharat" campaign at a prominent location in each of the districts. The ministry advised them to carry out a "fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

Covid-19 cases in the national capital are also witnessing a rampant surge, with over 2,000 cases being reported daily. As the national capital braces up to celebrate the 75th Independence day, health experts have suggested that citizens should exercise caution and avoid overcrowded areas. The experts have also added to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, which includes wearing masks and practising social distancing.

The Union home ministry also advised govt departments and educational institutes to carry out tree plantation programmes, in order to spread awareness for the conservation of the environment.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 20:56 IST

