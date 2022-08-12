Avoid large gatherings during I-Day amid Covid surge: Centre to states

JUST IN
As the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As the country continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily, the Centre has asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations and that everyone follows Covid protocols.

The Union Home Ministry has also conveyed to all States and Union Territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' through voluntary civil action.

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed".

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557, while the active cases dipped to 1,23,535, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,928 with 49 fatalities which include 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Home Ministry also asked government departments and educational institutions to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 12:06 IST

