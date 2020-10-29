Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Modi govt brings Ordinance to fix air quality

In a first, the Centre on Thursday brought a new Ordinance for tackling air pollution in Delhi- Capital Region (NCR). The President signed the Ordinance titled ‘The Commission For Air Quality Management in the Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, 2020’.

This is the first time the Centre has formed a legislative commission for air pollution under the Environment Protection Act (EPA),1986. Though there is already an Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority (EPCA) formed in 1998 after a Supreme Court order, its powers and functions are limited especially in matters of coordination with states.

The ordinance entails setting up a commission with 18 members including a chairperson and secretary and eight associate members from different ministries which will have “exclusive jurisdiction” in the NCR on matters relating to air quality management. It has been provided discretionary authority to search, seize any polluting site and also issue a warrant.

Apart from seven central ministries, the commission will also have representation from five states, Central Pollution Control Board, Indian Space Research Organisation, and pollution experts and NGOs.

The commission will coordinate with states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to plan, execute and monitor programmes for “prevention, control and abatement of air pollution”.

The commission has been bestowed with the authority to shut down or prohibit any industry or operations which causes air pollution. It can also regulate the supply of electricity and water supply to polluting sources. In case of any hindrance faced by the commission at any polluting site, it will have the powers to seize and search under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and issue a warrant under section 94 of the Code.

Commission for air quality management in capital region Chairperson – former secretary in Government of India Members Representative from MOEFCC

Five ex-officio members from the state government of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Two full time members – former joint secretary level officers in the Centre

Three full time independent technical members with scientific knowledge of air pollution

One technical member from Central Pollution Control Board

One technical member from Indian Space Research Organisation

Three members from NGOs with experience in air pollution related matters

One representative from NITI Ayog

Associate members representation from: Ministry of road, transport and highways

Ministry of power

Ministry of housing and urban affairs

Ministry of petroleum and natural gas

Ministry of agriculture

Ministry of commerce and industry

Any association of commerce and industry

It will also formulate parameters for air quality, emissions and discharge of environmental pollutants and monitor its adherence. It will also have powers to inspect sites and investigations and carry out research relating to air pollution.

“It will provide a mechanism and means to implement in NCR the National Clean Air program, National Air Quality Monitoring Programme, National Ambient Air Quality Standards,” said the Ordinance.

Apart from tackling the problem of stubble burning, the commission would also identify other polluting sources, oversee plantations, carry out awareness drives and promote research.

The commission will furnish an annual report to the Centre enlisting the work done during the financial year. The commission and its work would only be tried at the National Green Tribunal.