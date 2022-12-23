JUST IN
Centre makes PDS free for 810 mn people; merges PMGKAY with food scheme

PDS beneficiaries were getting 5 kg of wheat, rice or coarse cereals at subsidised rates under National Food Security Act since 2013. Since Covid, an extra 5 kg was given free to them

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The move to end PMGKAY and make PDS fully free even for Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries would save a considerable amount of wheat from the Central pool, whose stocks dwindled to six-year lows in December

In a big move, the Narendra Modi government on Friday made the distribution of foodgrains through ration shops fully free for about 810 million beneficiaries, while discontinuing the extra 5 kilograms of grain they were getting under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

So far, PDS beneficiaries were getting 5 kg of wheat, rice or coarse cereals at Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 for wheat and one rupee for coarse cereals as part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) since 2013. That apart, since Covid, an extra 5 kg was given free of cost to the same 810 million beneficiaries.

Henceforth, while PDS will be free, PMKGAY won’t continue December onwards. The official said PDS has been made free for one starting from December 2022. This would also mean the tenure would end barely months before the 2024 general elections.

The move to end PMGKAY and make PDS fully free even for Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries would save a considerable amount of wheat from the Central pool, whose stocks dwindled to six-year lows in December.

The decision, however, will put an additional financial burden on the exchequer of Rs two trillion a year, according to Food Minister Piyush Goyal

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 21:36 IST

