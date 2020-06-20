JUST IN
Chinese university may take action on offensive posting by Indian student
Business Standard

Centre must respond to China's claim over Galwan Valley: Shiv Sena

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Army convoy, Srinagar-Leh National highway
An Army convoy travels on the Srinagar-Leh National highway, on Wednesday. The Army has rushed in additional troops to key frontline bases and formations in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the Centre must respond to China's claim that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh belonged to it.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades.

After India trashed the Chinese Army's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley and asked Beijing to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, China's foreign ministry on Friday claimed that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday asserted that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi said, "Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs."

"This is unacceptable and the government needs to clarify or respond to this. Havewe ceded our Galwan valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation wants to know," the recently elected Rajya Sabha member said in the tweet.
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 12:48 IST

