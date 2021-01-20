Centre offers to hold back farm laws for a while, form joint panel on acts

The tenth round of talks between the protesting and the Central government concluded today with the latter offering to put on hold implementation of the acts for a definite period of, say, a year and a half, by which time a panel comprised of representatives from farmer groups and the government could deliberate on the acts and come to an amicable solution.

The farmers’ unions who participated in the negotiations responded by saying that they will discuss the offer with their other groups and come back in a day or two.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for January 22.

The Centre sources said was willing to offer made to in the form of an affidavit in the Supreme Court which is hearing the matter. The farmers, on their part, will have to suspend their agitation till that time.

“We have offered to keep implementation of the laws on hold for a year and half, during which time a solution can be reached with mutual dialogue. It seems we are moving towards a solution and a positive outcome could be expected in the next meeting,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who represented the Central government told reporters.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Farmers, ministers to meet again on Jan 22; talks today inconclusive

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the Centre proposed to suspend the farm laws for one and a half years. :We rejected the proposal but since it has come from the government, we will meet tomorrow and deliberate over it," he added.

Another farmer leader Kavitha Kuruganti said the government also proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court for suspending the three farm laws for a mutually-agreed period and set up a committee.

Sources said just as has been happening in the last nine meeting, the Central government represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Parkash, refused to repeal the acts as soon as the meeting began and just offered to amend the same, which was rejected by the Central government.

After which the offered to take the next issue of legal gurantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), to which the government side said that the big issue of three acts needs to settled before moving forward.



ALSO READ: Centre withdraws plea in SC against farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26

Seeing, the negotiations not going anywhere and with another round of incomplete talks on the horizon, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar offered to hold back the implementation of the laws while a panel looks into the same.

The laws, meanwhile, has already been stayed till further orders by the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee to resolve the deadlock.

The committee, which had its first meeting on Tuesday and will begin its consultations with various stakeholders on Thursday, has been asked to give its report in two months.

Farmer leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, alleging it was being done just to harass those supporting the agitation, to which the government representatives said they will look into the matter.

Before the meeting, the three ministers also met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The tenth round of talks was initially scheduled on January 19, but later got postponed to Wednesday.

In the last round of talks, the government had asked protesting farmers to prepare a concrete proposal about their objections and suggestions on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting to end the long-running protest.

But, unions stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Farmer groups have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

On January 11, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat and agriculture economists Pramod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.

On Tuesday, the SC panel held its first meeting in the capital.

Under attack from protesting unions for their "pro-government" public stand on three contentious farm laws, the members of the committee said that they would keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms.

Earlier in the day, a group of farm union leaders met top officials of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police to discuss the route and arrangements for their tractor rally on January 26 to protest against the three farm laws.

But the unions rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhi's Outer Ring Road, sources said.

The Supreme Court meanwhile, today also expressed strong displeasure over the aspersions cast by some farmers' unions on members of the court-appointed committee to resolve the impasse over new farm laws, saying no adjudicating authority has been given to the experts who would hear grievances and give report only.