Centre planning to end MSP, govt procurement, food security for poor: Sidhu

Reiterating that issues related to Minimum Support Price (MSP) are bigger than the farm laws, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that Centre is planning to end MSP, Public Distribution System (PDS), government procurement and food security for the poor.
The PCC chief further claimed that small farmers need the Punjab government's support to protect them from "corporate takeover" through the "Punjab Model".
Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Today, as we rejoice in our victory against Centre's three Black Laws... Our real work has just begun. The Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws, it will be now hidden and more dangerous."
"Centre's design to give Procurement, Storage and Retail to private capital is still ongoing... No word by Centre for MSP legalisation, we are back to June 2020, Small farmers need Punjab government's support to protect them from Corporate take over - Punjab Model is the only way," he tweeted.
He had earlier said that if the Central government genuinely wants to fulfil its promise of doubling the farmers' income then it should fulfil the demand for legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of parliament beginning later this month. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws.
