Centre's responsibility to put money into bank accounts of migrants: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Migrant inclusivity lowest in India in 2020, integration 'denied': Study
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
-
The Congress on Tuesday demanded financial assistance for migrant workers with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts.
As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown from Monday night amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal here to board the buses for their native places.
"Migrants are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"But will the government, blaming the people for spreading coronavirus, take such a public assistance measure?" the former Congress chief said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that looking at the horrifying COVID-19 situation, it was evident that the government would have to take tough decisions like imposing a lockdown, but migrant workers have once again been left to fend for themselves.
"Is this your plan? Policies should be such that they take care of everyone. Financial assistance to the poor, labourers and street hawkers is the need of the hour. Please do this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU