DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases go past 200,000; recovery rate down at 85.56%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 102,648 in active coronavirus cases to take its count past the 200,000 mark, at 2,031,977. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 11.14 per cent (one in 9). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 259,170 cases to take its total caseload to 15,321,089. And, with 1,761 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 180,530, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,276,555 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 127,129,113. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,108,582 – or 85.56 per cent of total caseload – with 154,761 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 259,170 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 15,061,919 on Monday to 15,321,089 – an increase of 1.7%. Death toll has reached 180,530, with 1,761 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 1,631,636 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 11.14% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 5.93% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 127,129,113 people. That is 830.11 per cent of its total caseload, and 9.1405 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (17394103), Rajasthan (15945103), Uttar Pradesh (15563470), Gujarat (14574507), and West Bengal (13100961).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (240490), Gujarat (228182), Chhattisgarh (219170), Delhi (198611), and Rajasthan (196774).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 102,648, compared with 128,013 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (17066), Rajasthan (9506), Kerala (9318), Karnataka (8541), and Gujarat (7107).
With 154,761 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 85.56%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.18%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.62%), Sikkim (2.03%), and Maharashtra (1.59%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 156,522 — 1,761 deaths and 154,761 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 40.6 days, and for deaths at 70.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (58924), Uttar Pradesh (28211), Delhi (23686), Karnataka (15785), and Chhattisgarh (13834).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttar Pradesh (75.16%), Chhattisgarh (75.82%), Jharkhand (80.88%), Maharashtra (81.04%), and Madhya Pradesh (81.19%).
India on Monday conducted 1,519,486 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 269,414,035. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.19%), Goa (11.46%), Ladakh (11.18%), Chandigarh (9.45%), and Nagaland (8.94%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (34.48%), Himachal Pradesh (30.04%), Rajasthan (29.78%), Chhattisgarh (28.42%), and Maharashtra (26.59%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (872149), J&K (499341), Kerala (402220), Karnataka (351035), and Telangana (300305).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3898262), Kerala (1253068), Karnataka (1176850), Tamil Nadu (1002392), and Andhra Pradesh (968000).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 58,924 new cases to take its tally to 3898262. The state has added 609,722 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13,644 cases to take its tally to 1253068.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 15,785 cases to take its tally to 1176850.
Tamil Nadu has added 10941 cases to take its tally to 1002392.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5963 to 968000.
Uttar Pradesh has added 28,211 cases to take its tally to 879831.
Delhi has added 23,686 cases to take its tally to 877146.
