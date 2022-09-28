NHM rollout created 271,000 jobs in FY21, Centre spent Rs 28K cr on mission

The Centre spent Rs 27,989 crore on the (NHM) during 2020-21, a statement said today.

While it is specially focused on the vulnerable sections of society, has been implemented for the benefit of the entire population, with services being offered to everyone visiting public facilities. The implementation of in 2020-21 created 271,00 additional jobs, including staff nurses, paramedics, Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) jobs, and Ayush paramedics.

The Under-5 (U5MR) in India declined from 49 in 2013 to 36 in 2018. The percentage annual rate of decline in U5MR during 2013-2018 accelerated to six percent from 3.9 per cent observed during 1990-2012, the Centre said.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India declined by 443 points from 556 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 113 in 2016-18. A decline of 80 per cent has been achieved in MMR since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45 per cent. During the past five years, the MMR declined from 167 in 2011-13 (SRS) to 113 in 2016-18 (SRS).

According to SRS 2017-19, MMR further reduced to 103. Infant (IMR) declined from 80 in 1990 to 32 in 2018. The percentage annual compound rate of decline in IMR during the past five years, i.e. from 2013 to 2018, accelerated to 4.4 per cent from 2.9 percent seen during 1990-2012. According to SRS 2020, IMR further reduced to 28.

By 2025, the Centre aims to reduce MMR to 90 (from 113), IMR to 23 (from 32), U5MR to 23 (from 36). It also aims to reduce the prevalence of leprosy to less than one in 10,000 population, annual malaria incidence to less than 1 in 1,000, prevent and reduce mortality and morbidity from communicable, non-communicable; injuries and emerging diseases.

The also aims to reduce household out-of-pocket expenditure on total health care expenditure and the TB epidemic by 2025 from the country.