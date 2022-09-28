NHM rollout created 271,000 jobs in FY21, Centre spent Rs 28K cr on mission

-
ALSO READ
How health ministry's draft guidelines may improve nurses' work conditions
Will PM Modi's 'one million job' drive help ease the employment crisis?
Identifying works and funding key to national urban job scheme
Amid falling staff strength, PSBs may soon start hiring on a monthly basis
What explains the 11% decline in demand for MGNREGS employment in April?
-
The Centre spent Rs 27,989 crore on the National Health Mission (NHM) during 2020-21, a government statement said today.
While it is specially focused on the vulnerable sections of society, NHM has been implemented for the benefit of the entire population, with services being offered to everyone visiting public healthcare facilities. The implementation of NHM in 2020-21 created 271,00 additional jobs, including staff nurses, paramedics, Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) jobs, and Ayush paramedics.
The Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) in India declined from 49 in 2013 to 36 in 2018. The percentage annual rate of decline in U5MR during 2013-2018 accelerated to six percent from 3.9 per cent observed during 1990-2012, the Centre said.
The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India declined by 443 points from 556 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 113 in 2016-18. A decline of 80 per cent has been achieved in MMR since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45 per cent. During the past five years, the MMR declined from 167 in 2011-13 (SRS) to 113 in 2016-18 (SRS).
According to SRS 2017-19, MMR further reduced to 103. Infant mortality rate (IMR) declined from 80 in 1990 to 32 in 2018. The percentage annual compound rate of decline in IMR during the past five years, i.e. from 2013 to 2018, accelerated to 4.4 per cent from 2.9 percent seen during 1990-2012. According to SRS 2020, IMR further reduced to 28.
By 2025, the Centre aims to reduce MMR to 90 (from 113), IMR to 23 (from 32), U5MR to 23 (from 36). It also aims to reduce the prevalence of leprosy to less than one in 10,000 population, annual malaria incidence to less than 1 in 1,000, prevent and reduce mortality and morbidity from communicable, non-communicable; injuries and emerging diseases.
The government also aims to reduce household out-of-pocket expenditure on total health care expenditure and the TB epidemic by 2025 from the country.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 19:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU