JUST IN
EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Centre
LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue
CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises
Yoga, zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota
Over 60% job seekers depressed over layoffs, not giving best in current job
India, China held constructive talk: Joint statement on eastern Ladakh row
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
10 villages cut off due to heavy landslide in Nilgiris district in TN
No need to panic, but should voluntarily follow Covid norms: Anil Vij
Parliamentary panel suggests evaluation of competitive behaviour ex ante
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Centre
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre to install 22 new mobile towers in bordering areas of Arunachal

The Central government has decided to install 22 new mobile towers in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh to improve the mobile connectivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) here

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Centre | LAC

ANI  General News 

Arunachal Pradesh
Mountains near 'Jswantgarh' at Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: Shutterstock

The Central government has decided to install 22 new mobile towers in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh to improve the mobile connectivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) here.

The government is also planning to build a mini hydel project for the military.

Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, told ANI that, 22 new mobile towers will be installed in the bordering areas of the state and the Centre has already sanctioned it.

"The BSNL and Airtel will install new mobile towers. BSNL will install 18 mobile towers while Airtel will install 4 mobile towers. We had given a proposal for installing 45 mobile towers and the Centre has approved 22 mobile towers as of now. The government has taken initiative to improve mobile connectivity along the bordering areas aiming at good mobile connectivity to security forces as well as civilians. The Defence areas have been given priority. The new mobile towers will be installed in the bordering areas like Chuna, Yangtse, Damteng Bumla, Klemta, Y Junction, T Gompa area, Lumpo, Zemithang," Kesang Ngurup Damo said.

He further said that the government has also decided to build a 200 Kilowatt mini hydel project for the military in the T-Gompa area.

"Apart from this, the government will build another mini hydel project in the Mago area. The government has also planned to extend electricity supply to the uncovered bordering areas," the top official said.

He further said that the district administration has executed several projects of both central and state government and many development projects are going on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.