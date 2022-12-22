JUST IN
Yoga, zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota
Over 60% job seekers depressed over layoffs, not giving best in current job
India, China held constructive talk: Joint statement on eastern Ladakh row
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
10 villages cut off due to heavy landslide in Nilgiris district in TN
No need to panic, but should voluntarily follow Covid norms: Anil Vij
Parliamentary panel suggests evaluation of competitive behaviour ex ante
'First budget to present clear picture of Himachal's financial position'
Delhi CM Kejriwal should stop BJY over Covid scare: Swami Chakrapani
No order issued by govt to stop flights to and from China: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Renewable energy sector to boom as investments may cross $25 bn in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time on Thursday as the Opposition pressed for its demand for a discussion on the border issue with China

Topics
Lok Sabha | border dispute

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament in session
Parliament in session

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fourth time on Thursday as the Opposition pressed for its demand for a discussion on the border issue with China.

After the House reassembled at 4 pm following three adjournments, opposition members continued their protest when the House was taking up issues of urgent public importance.

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a statement on the COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken by the government.

The opposition members kept raising slogans during the minister's statement.

The protest continued when the House was taking up matters of urgent public importance.

Kirit Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 4.30 pm after opposition members refuge to accede to his request to allow smooth functioning of the proceedings.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

Several Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of the Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lok Sabha

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.